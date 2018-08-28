Western Michigan ready for 2018 season, Syracuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan football team opens up their season Friday, August 31st at 6:00pm against Syracuse at Waldo Stadium.

After an injury ridden 2017 campaign, the Broncos are looking forward to starting fresh this year and hosting a big program to start the season.

"That's huge getting a power 5 conference team to come to Western here in Kalamazoo to play us," wide receiver Drake Harris said on Monday. "I mean I think we're one of the first games across the country so it'll be fun to get out there, I know Syracuse is a good team and we're just ready to showcase what we have."

Quarterback, Jon Wassink, is back and healthy this season and is confident in their future as well."It's exciting, you know Waldo Stadium's a great atmosphere, we have a great community here so we're really excited to get out there and show what we can do."