Widow of former GVSU quarterback files lawsuit in his death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The widow of former Grand Valley State University quarterback Cullen Finnerty is suing the NCAA in connection with his death in 2013.

Jennifer Finnerty filed the suit Monday in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis, which is where the NCAA is headquartered.

Jennifer Finnerty claims the NCAA showed “reckless disregard” for Cullen’s health while he was a student athlete. His death in 2013 was ruled a “complication of oxycodone toxicity and CTE,” which is the brain disease that has been linked head injuries. She claims that he suffered several concussions during games and practices and the NCAA failed to warn or protect hime from the impacts of those injuries. She claims in the lawsuit that he suffered from paranoia caused by the CTE.

Cullen Finnerty was a three-time national champion with GVSU. He went missing during a fishing trip in Lake County in May 2013. Family says that Cullen called them before he went missing, claiming that he was being followed. He was found dead three days later.