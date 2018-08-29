Annual picnic celebrates beating childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Dozens of families, doctors, and nurses gathering Wednesday night to celebrate beating childhood during Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Annual Reunion Picnic.

There were games, music, and tons of activities for everyone at Douglas Walker Park in Byron Center.

Lily Loding was there with her dad, Nathan Loding, and her entire family. By looking at her now, you’d never know she was battling a rare form of cancer not too long ago.

Nathan Loding said,” it’s kind of an invisible disease, it doesn’t really show.”

James Fahner, the Division Chief for Hemotology and Oncology at Helen DeVos said this is the 27th year for the annual event.

“This a special chance to really enjoy the summer, enjoy the back to school time when we can celebrate with the kids and families, the very high cure rates that we have for children with cancer.”

It’s also a time for those families to see people they only used to see inside hospital walls.

Loding said, “We get to see some of the nurses, we get to see some of the families that we made connections with over the, I think 18 months, that we were going through treatment there and it’s just a great way to reconnect with that community that we became a part of.”

A community, he said, means everything when you’re going through one of the toughest times in your life.

“I’m not sure, I can even put that into words to be honest.”

Dr. Fahner said getting to see kids, just being kids, shows that their hard work is paying off.

“It really means everything to us as the care team to be able to see these success stories, to share those success stories with kids and families that have been on a very long, and a very difficult, and a sometimes life-threatening cancer journey, to come out the other side really enjoying those normal healthy family activities, is really a treat for us to.”

Helen DeVos is celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month all September long.

