Bridge Street Market opens for business

Posted 4:37 AM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01AM, August 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The doors of a new market on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids officially open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bridge Street Market will feature local and artisan groceries for those living in the downtown area.

The 40,000 square foot facility will not only feature fresh food but also a wide variety of craft beer and wine.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. where community leaders such as Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss are expected to speak.

The event is free and open to the public.

