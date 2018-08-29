Tuesday storms across West Michigan left widespread damage, but also created some amazing photo opportunities. From downed trees, to lightning strikes and flooding, FOX17's Darren Cunningham and Doug Reardon recap the best and most breathtaking photos from the storms.
Captivating viewer photos tell story of Tuesday storms
-
Photos: Storm damages boats and trees at Silver Lake
-
Consumers Energy working to restore power across West Michigan
-
Viewer photos of August 28th storms in West Michigan
-
Shocking photos: Resident captures lightning in Downtown Grand Rapids
-
Strong storms are on the way to West Michigan
-
-
Gov. Snyder tours flood-damaged areas of the Upper Peninsula
-
Governor hikes Puerto Rico storm toll to 2,975
-
Isolated storms, humid holiday ahead
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto moves to crash Memorial Day outings
-
Heat and humidity for the weekend in West Michigan
-
-
Saturday rain showers and storms linger through the weekend
-
Thunderstorms cause widespread Michigan power outages
-
Ramona Park Beach closed in Portage due to E. coli