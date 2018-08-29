Crews from Indiana, Tennessee come to Michigan to help restore power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With over 115,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy announced that their Michigan crews will be receiving help from crews from Indiana and Tennessee.

“We are committed to working as quickly as we can to turn on the lights for our friends and neighbors who were affected by the latest storms,” said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration. “We appreciate our customers’ patience. Our crews are in the field right now to assess damage and repair poles, wires and equipment damaged by Mother Nature.”

There are over 1,500 Consumers employees and contractors working to restore power across the state and the additional crews are expected to arrive as early as Wednesday morning.

Until power is restored Consumers Energy officials are advising people to stay away from downed power lines, to be aware of crews working to restore power, to properly use generators to avoid hazardous levels of carbon monoxide and to call 211 if you need assistance.