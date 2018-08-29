× Effort to recall Bedford Twp supervisor heads to ballot

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A measure to recall Bedford Charter Township supervisor Adam Heikkila will appear on the November 6 general-election ballot in Calhoun County. It’ll be an election to determine whether he or another candidate will fill the remainder of the supervisor’s term in office.

The county clerk/elections staff says it has determined the required minimum of 734 petition signatures are valid. In fact, the county’s Chief Deputy Clerk of Elections – Terri Loew – tells FOX 17 that 1,014 petitions were submitted by a recall group, 10 percent more than the minimum (810) needed to move the recall effort forward.

“The County Commission had to hold a Clarity & Factual Review hearing to approve the petition language. That was held April 9.

The recall language in the recall petition claims:

Supervisor of Bedford Charter Township. Adam Heikkila refuses to keep business hours at the Township Office and is not available for residents to walk in and speak with him. Adam Heikkila’s actions as Bedford Township Supervisor make him unfit to hold such office. Upon

being elected into office as the Township Supervisor, Adam Heikkila told Township employees to dismiss an ordinance violation case pending against him. On January 12, 2017, Adam Heikkila was threatened with being arrested by the Battle Creek Police at

the Township offices due to his disorderly conduct towards Township employees. On February 22, 2018, a police report was made documenting Adam Heikkila’s belligerent language against a Township trustee and veiled threats of, “You will or else” and “I’ll sit by your desk and watch every move you make.” Adam Heikkila has established a pattern of intimidating and threatening behavior which has created a

hostile environment for both Township employees and residents.

Loew says the office itself will appear on the November 6 general-election ballot, listing a partial term ending November 20, 2020. Heikkila’s name automatically will appear on the ballot. The Republican candidate’s name (Adams) also will be listed. As for other prospective candidates, there is a 10-day window for the Democratic and Libertarian parties to provide names for nomination, or those who have no party affiliation can file a qualifying petition – but it also must be submitted within that same 10-day window that ends September 10 at 5 p.m.

“Whoever receives the highest vote total will win,” says Loew. “The certification process will begin the day after the election, with the county Board of Canvassers meeting on November 7. The process will take about a week.”

Unlike the old recall process that required two elections, the new recall law entails only one election.