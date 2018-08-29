Food and power outages: when to clean out the fridge

KENT COUNTY, Mich. - With so many people across Michigan still without power after Tuesday night's round of thunderstorms, the USDA and Kent County Health Department want you to know when the food in the fridge is too warm to eat.

Bacteria breeds faster the warmer the temperature. If the fridge gets warmer than 40 degrees, the food inside it has a higher likelihood to make you sick. The fridge will stay cold enough for roughly four hours. Anything longer than that, the health department suggests throwing your food away.

Freezers are typically good without power for about 24 hours, or as long as 48 hours if it's a densely packed deep freezer.

From the USDA

