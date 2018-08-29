Franklin dressed in blue for last public viewing

DETROIT (AP) — People are continuing to stream in for a second day to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin as she lies in repose in the rotunda of Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

The Queen of Soul’s public viewing continued Wednesday, with fans queuing festively outside, then walking solemnly and single file into the museum. There, they found Franklin in her bronze casket in a sheer light blue dress and matching shoes, a change from the red outfit she wore on Tuesday.

On the inside of the lid embroidered into the fabric is “Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul.”

Gina Moorman attended Tuesday night’s sorority ceremony in Franklin’s honor and returned Wednesday. The 57-year-old Detroiter says, “I wanted to see her again.”

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.