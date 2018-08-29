Likely West Nile case ID’d in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department on Wednesday announced its first probable human case of West Nile virus this year.

The case is one of 16 reported cases of the virus in the state so far in 2018. Ten of those were confirmed and six were probable, the health department said in a release.

Two deaths, including one in Kent County, have been reported in Michigan this year due to West Nile. Four total cases have been reported in Kent County this year and one has been reported in Berrien County.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites, and the peak season for it is late summer and early fall.

To prevent catching the virus, you should take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. You should apply insect repellent containing DEET and avoid being outside during the dawn and dusk hours when mosquito activity is highest.

Only about 20 percent of those who get infected with West Nile will notice any symptoms. Symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains and fatigue. Most people fully recover, but for some, it can develop into a severe illness that affects the central nervous system.

More information on West Nile is available is available on the state’s website and from the CDC