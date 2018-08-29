Lowell hosts Rockford for annual Pink Arrow game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich -- Juston Miller has been a part of every Pink Arrow game as a Lowell assistant coach, Thursday night will be his first as the Red Arros head coach and he knows the mindset his team needs for this event.

"Football is a game, it is something that we enjoy, we play for fun" Miller said. "It is stress but it's not nearly the stress that they're seeing and have experienced through family and loved ones this week and I think it puts things in perspective of just go out and have fun and enjoy this journey with your classmates that some of these guys have been with since kindergarten."

For some Lowell players it will be their first Pink Arrow as a player, but for senior Gavin Coxon, who lost his grandfather to cancer, this will be his last as a player.

"Football is a game and it can help us in life" Coxon, a senior wide receiver, said. "Pink Arrow just shows us that it's not about just football but it's about our community."

The cause is not lost on Rockford which is Lowell's opponent Thursday.

"It is important to us because almost everybody on our team has been affected by cancer" Rockford senior defensive lineman Taylor Green said. "We know that it is a football game and we still have to get to work we got to get after it. "

The game is scheduled to kick at 7 p.m. and will be our game of the week. Live reports from Bob Perry Field start on FOX 17 news at 5 on Thursday.