Michigan panel OKs Consumers Energy natural gas rate boost

Posted 4:31 AM, August 29, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement allowing a $10.6 million rate increase for Consumers Energy Co. natural gas customers.

The total is 6 percent of the amount Consumers had sought when it asked the commission in October 2017 to approve a $178.2 million rate increase. Consumers later reduced its request to $82.6 million.

Officials say the amount approved by the commission includes adjustments related to last year’s federal corporate tax cut.

Under the deal, a residential customer using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month will see an increase of 44 cents effective Sept. 1.

Jackson-based Consumers was last granted a gas rate increase in July 2017.

