Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 29

1. The ribbon has been cut and the doors are open to the public. Meijer's Bridge Street Market officially opened their doors!

This will be the first time there will be a grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids focusing on fresh produce, local and artisan groceries, along with Meijer and national brand products. The new store is 37,000-square-feet and many of the finishes are made with Michigan-based elements. It also features a coffee shop called Mayan Buzz Cafe.

Bridge Street Market is located in Grand Rapids' west side on Bridge Street between Stocking and Seward Avenues.

2. Two big changes are coming to a popular venue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Van Andel Arena is going completely smoke-free for all events beginning in September, with no designated smoking area outside the building. In addition to that, the venue will no longer allow re-entry to the building for any reason (including to go have a smoke.)

Officials with SMG, the group that manages the arena, said they made these changes for security reasons and the practice has already been adopted at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit among many other Michigan venues.

This goes into effect on September 1.

3. John Ball Zoo wants to pay it forward to teachers by letting them get into the zoo for free all weekend long!

The deal is good Saturday through Monday, and all they need is a valid school employee ID.

The zoo says teachers give so much to students, and inspire and motivate them, so this is their way of showing their gratitude.

4. After their zoo visit, teachers and anyone else should head to Dairy Queen for a sweet deal. Everyone can buy one, get one sundaes, malts, and shakes now through September 2.

Just download the Diary Queen app to take part in the deal. The deal is good through Sunday.

5. Back to school season is in full swing, and one parent went above and beyond on his daughter's first day.

He showed up on horseback with a group of nine other cowboys to pick up his daughter at the end of her first day at Roger Row Elementary School. He even brought along a horse for his daughter to ride home on along with a bouquet of roses.

The dad is a retired marine who owns a horse training facility in the area.