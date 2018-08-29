New “Super Raffle” lottery game offers low odds, big winnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The odds of winning the Powerball or Mega Millions are known to be really, really high. Some experts say people have a better chance to get struck by lighting, bitten by a shark, hit by a meteor, and hit a hole in one all on the same day.

Now there's a new game in town called Super Raffle, and it's by far the best odds the Michigan Lottery has ever offered to give people the chance to become a multi-millionaire. However, unlike other raffle lottery games, this one will only sell tickets for a limited time.

Super Raffle offers the largest raffle prize ever offered by the Michigan Lottery: $4 million. There are also two $2 million prizes, so players have the chance of winning up to $8 million if they're extremely lucky.

There are a limited amount of tickets available left for this drawing, which will take place on September 19.

Super Raffle tickets cost $50, and may be purchased at the Lottery's 11,000 retailers across the state.

For more information, visit MichiganLottery.com.