New “Super Raffle” lottery game offers low odds, big winnings

Posted 11:33 AM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32AM, August 29, 2018

The odds of winning  the Powerball or Mega Millions are known to be really, really high. Some experts say people have a better chance to get struck by lighting, bitten by a shark, hit by a meteor, and hit a hole in one all on the same day.

Now there's a new game in town called Super Raffle, and it's by far the best odds the Michigan Lottery has ever offered to give people the chance to become a multi-millionaire. However, unlike other raffle lottery games, this one will only sell tickets for a limited time.

Super Raffle offers the largest raffle prize ever offered by the Michigan Lottery: $4 million. There are also two $2 million prizes, so players have the chance of winning up to $8 million if they're extremely lucky.

There are a limited amount of tickets available left for this drawing, which will take place on September 19.

Super Raffle tickets cost $50, and may be purchased at the Lottery's 11,000 retailers across the state.

For more information, visit MichiganLottery.com.

