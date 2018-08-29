Pence raises money for James, calls veteran a ‘special man’

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James is a “special man with a special story.”

Pence spoke at a fundraiser for James inside a country club in Oakland County’s West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. It was Pence’s second visit this month to the state to aid Republicans.

Pence says Michigan and America “need” James, a business executive and Iraq War veteran, in the Senate. He accuses third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of standing in the way of the GOP agenda.

Stabenow tweeted Tuesday that Pence, an opponent of government bailouts for General Motors and Chrysler, “kicked us when we were down” and it is “wrong” for James to buddy up to Pence.