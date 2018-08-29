Pence visiting Michigan to raise money for John James

Posted 6:30 AM, August 29, 2018, by

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Michigan to raise money for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.

Pence will attend a fundraiser in Oakland County’s West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. It is Pence’s second visit to the state this month.

He campaigned at a Republican “unity” rally in Grand Rapids the day after the primary.

James is a business executive and Iraq War veteran. He is facing third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the November election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s