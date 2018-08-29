× Power back on at Michigan’s Adventure; regular hours resume Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Following a series of thunderstorms the past two days, the state’s largest amusement & water park wasn’t immune from the many power outages that have impacted businesses and residents across the state.

Michigan’s Adventure spokeswoman Camille Jourden-Mark tells FOX 17 the electrical interruption occurred around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, and the juice wasn’t back on until around 3:45 p.m. Were the customers in the park given refunds?

“We took care of all the guests that were here…we also sent our employees home, because Consumers (Energy) had no estimated restoration time.”

Michigan’s Adventure is 250 acres, and is owned and operated by Cedar Fair.

Jourden-Mark says the park was closed for the rest of the day Wednesday, but will be back open Thursday with regular operating hours (11 a.m. until 7 p.m.).

Michigan’s Adventure also will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.