Royals rout Tigers…Cubs beat Mets in 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings today and the Kansas City Royals routed the Detroit Tigers 9-2. Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and Brett Phillips had a pair of RBIs for Kansas City. Michael Fulmer took the loss in a rough outing for Detroit.

Duffy (8-11) gave up both hits and his only run in the first inning, when Mikie Mahtook drove in Jose Iglesias with a two-out single. The left-hander labored through the frame but breezed the rest of the way, striking out six while working around a trio of walks.

Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and Brett Phillips had a pair of RBIs as the Royals pounded Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (3-10) in his second outing off the disabled list.

Fulmer, who tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings against the White Sox last week, allowed seven runs on eight hits before he was chased with two outs in the fourth. Fulmer is winless in his last seven starts, losing five of them, since beating the Twins on June 14.

Mahtook also homered off Wily Peralta in the ninth for Detroit.

Mondesi began Kansas City’s onslaught with his homer in the second, his second in as many days. Gordon went deep in the third, and the Royals added on with two triple and two doubles in the fourth.

Seven of the eight hits Fulmer allowed went for extra bases.

The Royals kept tacking on runs against the Detroit bullpen, sending the Tigers to their fifth consecutive loss. They’ve now lost 26 of their last 32 on the road.

Much like Fulmer, Duffy had been struggling much of the past month, going winless in three starts around a stint on the DL. But he was in complete control after the first inning, the only runners he allowed coming on a pair of walks and an error by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Duffy’s performance was rather unexpected, too. He’d lost three straight to the Tigers, including two rough outings earlier this season, and was 3-8 with a 6.01 ERA in day games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Iglesias left in the fourth inning with a lower abdomen strain. He singled in the first inning and flied out to center field in the third. Jim Adducci replaced him in the lineup.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (left oblique strain) was scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday night. … OF Bubba Starling, a former first-round pick, will begin his rehab stint after a dislocated finger at rookie-level Idaho Falls.

UP NEXT

The Tigers head to New York on Thursday night with LHP Francisco Liriano (3-9, 4.82 ERA) facing Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (15-6, 3.80) in the opener of a four-game set. The Royals get the day off before facing Baltimore on Friday night in a matchup of the two worst teams in the majors.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Zobrist hit a bases-loaded RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets and their season-high seventh straight win today in a game that was suspended the previous night because of rain. Cole Hamels threw five scoreless innings. Jesse Chavez got the win with a scoreless 11th, and Anthony Rizzo matched a career high with four hits.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have placed valuable reliever Andrew Miller on the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. This is the former All-Star’s third trip to the DL this season. He was previously sidelined with a hamstring issue and inflammation in his right knee. (backslash)The AL Central-leading Indians described Miller’s issue as an “external impingement” in his shoulder. Miller is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA in just 27 games this season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams has done her part to set up an all-Williams matchup at the U.S. Open. Now it’s her sister’s turn to make it happen. The 16th-seeded Williams reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, beating 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 7-5 . If Williams’ younger sister, Serena, can beat Carina Witthoeft in the second round tonight, the two siblings with a combined 30 Grand Slam titles will play each other Friday.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick. Also, the Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks are reportedly sending a late-round draft pick to Green Bay, according to a person familiar with the deal

