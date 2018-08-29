Smart Shopper: Food deals to snag as summer winds down

My goodness, it seems as though we were just talking about all of the things to grab with summer’s arrival and now, another chapter is closing. But, that also means some deals are surfacing for food at the end of August into September.

Blimpie: Use this printable coupon to get $1 off any large sub. This offer expires on Sunday, Sept. 2! Join their Eclub and get some great coupon offers all year-long.

Dairy Queen : Download the app and get a free small Blizzard.

Olive Garden: Buy one entree to eat at Olive Garden, starting at $12.99 and get another free to take home! Click here for more details.

Panda Express: Get $3 off an online order of $5 or more. Click here to see directions on using your reward.

Pizza Hut: Free bread sticks with menu priced large pizza. Some exclusions apply.

Sonic: Wednesday, Aug. 29 only! Half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushies at participating locations. Click here for more details.

Wendy’s : Get your 50 cent Frosty for a limited time. Was unable to find an “end date” for this promotion but many speculate through the end of August.

To find deals all year long, I highly recommend following Offers.com, Wallethub.com and Retailmenot.com

I always love to hear your ideas for my Smart Shopper segment that airs at 7:45p.m. and 5p.m. on Thursdays. Whether it’s a discount store around West Michigan or fun ways that you save, email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com