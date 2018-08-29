Stabbing suspect turns himself into police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect who allegedly stabbed a California Closets employee in Grand Rapids on August 24 is facing charges for assault with intent to murder.
Pietro Mapp, 46, reportedly stabbed the man while he was on his break.
That victim was transported to Spectrum Butterworth and is expected to be okay.
Mapp turned himself in to police on Monday and is being held with no bond.
1 Comment
Boltoph
That’s a pretty amazing trick, turning himself from a suspect into police. I bet more criminals wish they could do that.