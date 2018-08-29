× Suspect in two bank robberies arrested in Ohio

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff says a man wanted in two area bank robberies has been arrested in Ohio.

Daniel Lee was listed as a person-of-interest in bank robberies at the Comerica Bank on East Columbia in Battle Creek on July 27 and the Chemical Bank on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township on July 31. He was also on parole for a bank robbery in 2009.

Undersheriff Jim Vandyken tells FOX 17 that police in Ohio went to make a traffic stop on Lee, but he sped away. After a chase, Lee was found and arrested.

The FBI and Michigan State Police also assisted in the investigation.