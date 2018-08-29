Thunderstorms cause widespread Michigan power outages

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — A wave of thunderstorms with strong winds caused widespread power outages and scattered damage across western and northern Michigan.

The National Weather Service reports that Tuesday night’s storms had wind gusts reaching 50 mph and dumped up to 3 inches of rain in the Grand Rapids area.

Electric utilities reported at least 103,000 homes and businesses without power Wednesday morning, with the greatest number of outages spread across the state from around Ludington along Lake Michigan to the northern section of Saginaw Bay.

Fallen trees damaged some homes and businesses and blocked some roads. Officials closed several miles of a state road in the Cadillac area for a time because of fallen trees and power lines.