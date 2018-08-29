Useful items kids and parents should use throughout the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to the kids, parents want to make sure they're ready to go, ready to learn, and ready to succeed. There are lots of products out there that can help, and Emily Richett from Richett Media came by the studio to show off some products that can do just that.

Sarah's Silks

For schools & little ones at home.

Sarah's Silks are beautiful, hand-dyed silks for open-ended play (the opposite of loud, blinking, high-tech toys).

The more it moves, the more it invites a child to use their imagination with it. One of these silks can be a hero cape, the roof of a fort, a dress-up skirt, the ocean, grass, etc.

These are eco-friendly unlike all the plastic in children's toys. This renewable, natural material, will go back into the earth one day.

Pretend play is the foundation for a creative, inspired life.

Vimco Coffee

Created by a husband and wife team that overcame the same autoimmune disease after discovering the healing power of food and lifestyle.

Just add 8 oz. of hot water and sip your way to better health.

The collagen in the coffee diminishes wrinkles & improves skin elasticity for a more youthful look.

The charcoal in the lemonade gently absorbs and removes toxins in the body to alleviate bloating and gas.

Believes healthy food should be accessible to all. For each bag purchased, Vimco Wellness donates a meal to a child in need.

Product line includes: Collagen Coffee: Vanilla Maca, Collagen Coffee: Cacao, Collagen Matcha: Original, Probiotic Matcha Lemonade, Charcoal Lemonade.

Simply Naturals Nutritionals

Non-GMO gummy multivitamin for the whole family.

Contain 13 essential vitamins & minerals that children need to complete their diet.

Free of soy, nut, yeast, dairy, gelatin, salt, fish, egg, and gluten.

Made with organic tapioca syrup & vegan friendly pectin.

Manufactured in Austin, Texas at an Organic & GMP Certified Facility.

Moonlite

Moonlite is a storybook projector for your mobile phone.

Ignite the love of reading and develop your little kid's big imagination with Moonlite!

Moonlite merges traditional storybooks with modern technology to make reading a magical and enchanting experience for your little ones.

United By Blue- Responsible Durable Goods