Village of Pentwater reeling after Tuesday’s severe storms

PENTWATER, Mich. - Yesterday's storms crossed Lake Michigan in a hurry, and blew through the Village of Pentwater in a matter of minutes. Just in those few short moments, trees were ripped out of the ground; some snapped in half like twigs. Several of those trees fell on power lines, homes, cars and businesses. The entire village is without power at the moment, besides the lucky few with generators.

"There was a lot of noise just from sticks hitting the house, it was like gunfire almost as it hit the siding and at that point this tree came down with a great bang.” said Don McGahan, a Pentwater resident who described the moments the storm was bearing down on his home.

Many in the village rely on tourists during the Summer to be able to make it comfortably through the Winter, meaning Labor Day Weekend is huge. If power does not come back by this weekend, folks here will likely be severely impacted.

Pentwater PD posted on facebook Wednesday that a refrigerated truck from Ludington was being brought in for folks to store food as power is expected to be out for several more days. The Marina here is also opening its showers to the public free of charge during the time that the power will be out.