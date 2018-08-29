Weather Service: 2 weak tornadoes hit northern Michigan

Posted 3:47 PM, August 29, 2018, by

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two weak tornadoes struck northern Michigan.

It says a brief twister rated EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph Tuesday night damaged two homes near West Branch in Ogemaw County. The other rated EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 80 mph mainly damaged trees near Alba in Antrim County.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday night’s storms dumped up to 3 inches of rain in the Grand Rapids area. The Muskegon area has received 8 to 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Consumers Energy says more than 80,000 customers remained without power Tuesday afternoon and some might not get have it restored until late Friday. Separately, Great Lakes Energy reported 25,000 outages.

