West Michigan residents waking up to flooding, storm damage

WEST MICHIGAN -- Homeowners across West Michigan are waking up Wednesday with no power and storm damage.

Sylvester Wesaw, who lives in northwest Grand Rapids, said that he woke up to find 3.5 feet of water in his basement.

Farther north in the Village of Baldwin some homeowners are experiencing similar experiences as trees, branches and other debris clutter the roadways and yards.

Police told FOX 17 that power in the Baldwin area could take days to restore.

As of Wednesday morning there are nearly 105,000 customers still without power across the State of Michigan.