What’s new at Soaring Eagle Resorts just in time for Labor Day weekend

Beginning Labor Day weekend, your water park experience is going to get even better with iSlide Water Slide. You'll be able to select your own user experience and slide through a watery world of light and sound. Themes range from swimming with sharks to flying through space. You can capture the excitement with automatic cameras that will send pictures directly to your email addresses. Don'e miss out, it's the only place in Michigan you'll find this cool experience.

Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel will also have plenty of crafts, story time and movies that will be shown at 8:15 every night on Friday and Saturday. Artistic glitter tattoos will also be available.

Pixar Weekend will be on September 7 and 8, where kids will be able to make crafts that go along with their favorite movies including "Toy Story" and "Cars." Of course, Movie Time includes a couple of other favorites like "Inside Out" and "Finding Nemo."

The following weekend will be Gnomes and Trolls Weekend. Kids can make troll magnets and watch "Trolls" during Movie Time.

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is celebrating all things bourbon and bacon. The event will be on September 29 at the Entertainment Hall. There will be two sessions: one during the day and one in the evening. People can sample food and spirits from all over Michigan, while watching entertainment from Walker McGuire, Eric Paslay, Stone Clover and Cheap Trick. General admission is $75, but to look at all packages, click here.

On September 14, Amy Schumer will be hosting her outdoor show. Amy has proven herself to be one of the entertainment industry's leading forces as a standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director. She was recently seen on the big screen in "Snatched," the mother-daughter comedy opposite Goldie Dawn. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on October 4 is Rascal Flatts! Since their inception a decade ago in 1999, they've had 11 number one singles and 20 top tens. In 2009, Flatts broke Alabama's streak of ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins when they took home the trophy for the 7th consecutive time. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

Little River Band and Air Supply are coming to Mount Pleasant on October 14. The band had huge hits in the 70's and 80's including "Cool Change", "The Night Owls", and "Take It Easy on Me", just to name a few. Late in 2016 the group released a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs.

Air Supply also takes the stage that night. They're an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Some of their hits include "All Out of Love" and "Even the Nights are Better.

Tickets are also on sale for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Night Ranger for October 19. Known for her rock and roll vibe with singles that include "I Love Rock N' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover," she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine top 40 singles. Night Ranger earned acclaim with a string of best-selling albums. The band was also one of the first big video bands on MTV.

Tru TV's Impractical Jokers are performing a brand new live show consisting of unseen videos, storytelling, and stand-up comedy on November 17. Tickets are now on sale for this show.

