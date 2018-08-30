11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- For the 11th straight season, the Lowell community will gather at Bob Perry Field and wear pink.

It marks the first Pink Arrow game with event creator Noel Dean not on the sidelines as Lowell's head coach.

After serving the first 10 Pink Arrow games as an assistant coach, Juston Miller will lead Lowell Thursday night against Rockford.

"Football is a game. It is something that we enjoy, we play for fun," Miller said. "It is stress, but it's not nearly the stress that they're seeing and have experienced through family and loved ones this week. And I think it puts things in perspective to just go out and have fun and enjoy this journey with your classmates that some of these guys have been with since kindergarten."

The game also serves as our Game of the Week on The Blitz.

In Week 2 last season, Forest Hills Central got A touchdown pass from Luke Majick to Tate Hallock in the game's final minute to beat West Ottawa, 30-27.

The same two teams meet tonight at Forest Hills Central in our Blitz Battle.

Other games the Blitz will be sending cameras to Thursday:

Saugatuck at Watervliet

Kalamazoo United at Lawton

Shelby at Montague

North Muskegon at Oakridge

Sturgis at Paw Paw

Battle Creek Lakeview at Mattawan

Pewamo-Westphalia at Saranac

Hillsdale at Ionia

Lakewood at Belding

Unity Christian at Godwin Heights

Jenison at Northview

Forest Hills Eastern at Holland Christian

Zeeland West at Grand Rapids Christian

East Grand Rapids at Forest Hills Northern

Caledonia at Cedar Springs

Coopersville at Hamilton

Greenville at Allendale

Lansing Catholic at West Catholic

Indianapolis at Grand Valley State

East Stroudsburg at Ferris State

The Blitz starts 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Lions final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday night.