20-year-old man with special needs missing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dalontae Beene, 20, was reported missing Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Beene walked away from his mother’s house in the 400 block of Ionia Ave. SW at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police say in a release that Beene has the mental capacity of someone between 5 and 7 years old and will likely be confused if located.

He is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large, blue printed photo on the front, whitewashed blue jeans, a gray backpack and gray shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.