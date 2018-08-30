AMBER Alert canceled, three children found safe

STURGIS, Mich. -- Police say they have found the three children who were part of an AMBER Alert issued Thursday morning safe.
The suspect, Fernando Cruz, was also taken into custody.
Cruz took the three kids from their mother around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the father, Fernando Cruz, made comments that he was going to harm both himself and his children so they issued an AMBER Alert.
Cruz and the three children were found around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sturgis Police Department 269-651-3231 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch 269 -467-4195.
41.799217 -85.419148
J.B.
You know…The AMBER alert is a great idea and all…
But i am sick and tired of getting woke up once a week at 3-4 in the morning because some dirt bag is have a domestic moment…or some crack head cant find her baby….or someone lies and uses it as a baby finder…or…or..or.
The system is being abused and over used.
Ever hear about the boy who cried wolf? its getting to that point..
Tim
You just described a typical 911 call.