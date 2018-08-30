× AMBER alert issued for 3 kids possibly taken by father after threatening harm

STURGIS, Mich. — Police have issued a AMBER alert for three kids who were allegedly taken from their home by their father.

Police say their father, Fernando Cruz, made comments that he was going to harm both he and his children and is considered armed and dangerous.

Cruz is accused of taking the children from their home around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 100 block of Pioneer Street in Sturgis, in St. Joseph County.

Cruz was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Chevy Traverse with a Michigan license plate of DWH9204 similar to what is pictured here.

The names of the three children have not been released.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are being asked to call the Sturgis police department 269-651-3231 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch 269 -467-4195.