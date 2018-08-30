City Built Brewing’s winning Grandwich is back for September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Built Brewing reigned supreme in the Grandwich competition with their winning sandwich, The Jibarito. However it seemed that the sandwich disappeared as soon as it became champion.

Foodies will be happy to know that the winning sandwich is returning to City Built Brewing for the entire month of September.

The sandwich originally disappeared from the menu because the sandwich was so difficult to make. The Jibarito is described by the Grandwich website as a "traditional Puerto Rican plantain sandwich made with green smashed and fried plantains, marinated, tenderized, grilled and thinly sliced flank steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayu collazo sauce. Accompanied by 3 deep fried Puerto Rican spiced beef with traditional Puerto Rican rice Bori Balls, and Sofrito Cream Sauce."

Along with the sandwich, City Built Brewing will feature a variety of other food and drink options.

For more information, visit citybuiltbrewing.com.