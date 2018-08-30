Live – Memorial Service for Sen. John McCain

Creative ways to show team pride at your next NFL watch party

Posted 12:03 PM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, August 30, 2018

NFL kick-off is less than one week away, and you want to impress all your football friends with your team spirit at the next watch party. Sara Visser, publisher and founder of "The GR Guide," demonstrates some family-friendly ways to show team pride for the Lions season kick-off.

Arts & Crafts

Gather the kids and grab those mason jars collecting dust in the closet. Paint the mason jars in a variety of ways to support your favorite football team. Sara painted hers to look like footballs, as well as blue and silver in support of the Lions.

Snack Stadium

Gather your family’s favorite snacks and dig through the recycling bin for those old soda boxes. Guests will be very impressed with the set up, and happy that there are snacks for the big game.

Team Cakes

Show support for your state with this special Lions cake! Available at Meijer, you can choose one large cake or a set of cupcakes to make a splash and top of the big day.

For more ideas or ways to explore the Grand Rapids area, visit thegrguide.com.

