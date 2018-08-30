Drought conditions improve as August ends

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve been monitoring dry conditions in West Michigan the last several weeks, and rain the last few days have made significant strides in improving our drought.

As of August 28th, many areas that were in the “moderate drought” are now just in the first category of “abnormally dry,” or not in any category of drought whatsoever.

Storm total precipitation from Tuesday into Wednesday has not factored all the way into the current drought monitor map (valid August 28,) so that’s why you’re still looking at moderate drought for a few locations. I would expect during the next update on Thursday, most areas will be drought free.