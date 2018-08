KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police and school officials locked down East Kelloggsville Elementary School Thursday afternoon after a student reported seeing someone near the school who possibly had a gun.

The lock down came right about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 4600 block of Jefferson Avenue SE.

Kentwood Police are at the scene and tell FOX 17 that they have not confirmed yet if there was a person in the area with a gun.

We’ll have more details when they become available.