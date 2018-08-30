Elderly man killed while riding his bike

Posted 1:58 PM, August 30, 2018, by

COLDWATER, Mich. – An 86-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle.

Coldwater police officers say that Joe Fyvie, 86, of Coldwater, was riding his bike southbound near Vans Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle heading east on East Chicago Avenue.  That vehicle was being driven by a 53-year-old Coldwater man.

Fyvie died at a Fort Wayne, Indiana hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call the Coldwater Police at 517-278-4525.

