Funeral arrangements made for man shot, killed in Schoolcraft Township

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A man who was shot and killed at home in Schoolcraft Township in late August will be laid to rest Thursday.

William Bolton, 28, was found shot outside of a residence on Tromblay Drive on Saturday, August 25 around 12:45 a.m.

The man, 25, accused of shooting Bolton was his best friend according to Bolton's mother and she said that the shooting was an accident.

The suspect is facing open murder charges.

Vistation for Bolton will be held at noon Thursday at the McCowen and Secord Life Story Family Funeral Home on South Main Street in Vicksburg.

A funeral will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. and family is asking for donations to be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Bolton's name.