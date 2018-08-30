Hillsdale 22, Ionia 6
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Lansing woman killed in head-on crash in Ionia County
-
Power out to nearly 5,000 people in Ionia County
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
American Idol finalist, Matt Giraud, and more talent hit the stage at Ionia Free Fair
-
-
Ionia County seeks to swap Chinese desks for US-made ones
-
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival
-
Passersby pull driver from overturned truck on I-96
-
Update: Double murder suspect captured
-
New coach, same high expectations for Harper Creek
-
-
Learn more about estate planning and lent expertise at David L. Carrier
-
Downtown and area roads to close for River Bank Run
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan