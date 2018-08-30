I-96 closure extended to Sept. 13

Posted 4:50 AM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:51AM, August 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of westbound I-96 from Plainfield Avenue to Alpine Avenue has been extended. The project will now continue until September 13, according to posts from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The second half of this project, which includes replacement of pavement, bridge maintenance, and extension of the westbound entrance ramp from Plainfield Avenue, was originally scheduled to end September 9. The second phase of the project had already been delayed from original schedules when the first phase, which closed the eastbound side, was completed several weeks late.

