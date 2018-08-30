Montague 67, Shelby 7
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
High expectations for Montague Wildcats in 2018
-
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Strong winds topple tree, destroy Oceana County family’s garage
-
Burglar strips naked before robbing New York restaurant
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
Missouri mother accused of selling disabled daughter for sex
-
Convicted child molester beaten to death days after arriving at California prison
-
-
Krispy Kreme will offer chocolate-glazed doughnuts for World Chocolate Day on Saturday, July 7
-
Girl struck and killed on interstate after surviving father’s alleged drunken crash
-
Woman left baby in hot car while she drank in restaurant, deputies say