One dead, four critically injured in Ottawa County Crash

HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person is dead and four others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of 112th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.

Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m.

One person was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by Aeromed and three other patients were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17.

It is unclear what caused this crash and police are not identifying anyone involved with the crash at this time.

The intersection of 112th Avenue and Riley Street is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.