One person shot outside Grand Rapids high school auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot outside Ottawa Hills High School on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Grand Rapids Police told FOX 17 that one person was shot in the foot in the parking lot outside the school’s auditorium.

Police said the school scene had been cleared and that more than one suspect was being sought away from the school grounds.

Grand Rapids Public Schools officials said no students were involved and that the shooting victim went to the school seeking help.

The school was locked down and everybody was safe.

Grand Rapids Christian Schools in the area have also been locked down as a precaution. Immaculate Heart of Mary School, which is also nearby, also went into lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department. Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold a meeting with any parents concerned by today’s activities at 3:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.