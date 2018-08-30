× Pentwater power steadily returns, cleanup continues as holiday weekend nears

PENTWATER, Mich. — Power is still out for thousands of people across West Michigan, but things are improving. As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the tourist town of Pentwater is getting back on its feet just in time.

“It’s been a long two days,” village manager Chris Brown said of the cleanup efforts and power outages.

Eva Gregwer, the executive director of Pentwater’s Chamber of commerce said, “Yesterday, no one had power at all. We had a refrigerated truck come down, donated for businesses and residents to store their perishables.”

The refrigerated truck helped restaurants like The Village Cafe of Pentwater salvage their food. Thursday, the business looked much different than Wednesday. A tree fell on the outdoor patio. It’s now chopped up.

Village president Jeff Hodges, owner of the Village Cafe said, “So the tree came down, took this part of the deck out and blew out some windows.”

He said it’s a minor hiccup that shouldn’t affect labor day weekend.

Hodges said, “Now we’re putting things back together and Pentwater’s resilient. So here we go. There’s a big weekend coming up and we need this last big shot.”