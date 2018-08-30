Police: suspect fires shot into residence, no injuries reported

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was injured after a residence in the 2100 block of McKinley Street in Cooper Township was reportedly struck by gunfire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene and found several casings in the roadway outside the residence.

Witnesses reported seeing an smaller SUV of unknown color leaving the area when the gunfire occurred.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.