Police: suspect fires shot into residence, no injuries reported

Posted 3:42 AM, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59AM, August 30, 2018

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was injured after a residence in the 2100 block of McKinley Street in Cooper Township was reportedly struck by gunfire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene and found several casings in the roadway outside the residence.

Witnesses reported seeing an smaller SUV of unknown color leaving the area when the gunfire occurred.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s