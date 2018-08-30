Sign up for the 35th annual Reeds Lake Triathlon, Sept. 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trained athletes and newbies will run, swim, and bike through East Grand Rapids for the Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon & Duathlon on Saturday, September 8.

The Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon and Duathlon is one of Grand Rapids oldest triathlons, and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Mark DeSatterlee and Jim Steffens, who came on the show to talk about the race, have both participated in all 35 Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlons.

The race centers in and around Reeds Lake and extends into Gaslight Village and EGR neighborhoods. Participants can choose from a triathlon, duathlon, aquabike or triathlon relay.

Founder’s Brewing and Alliance Beverage will also be there hosting a post-race celebration for everyone ages 21 and older on Wege Plaza roof. The celebration will have an award presentation, raffle and more.

All proceeds from refreshment sales will go directly to The Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

To register visit reedslaketriathlon.com.