State road projects suspended for Labor Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — State highway construction will be suspended over the Labor Day weekend, a long-held tradition in the state.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will stop work on 99 of its 133 projects across the state at 3 p.m. Friday, August 31. Work on those projects will resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4.

Where possible, lane closures will be removed, but that’s not possible in a number of projects. A typical project where lane closures will be removed is within construction zones where daily lane closures are in effect only part of the day.

These construction zones will remain unchanged:

Grand Rapids, westbound I-96 closed at Plainfield Avenue.

Algoma Township near Rockford, northbound and southbound traffic on US-131 is shifted to the southbound side between 10 Mile and 14 Mile.

Oceana County: M-20 closed between 140th and 144th avenues.

MDOT construction is confined to highways and business routes designated with an “I,” “US,” or “M,” as in I-96, US-131, or M-6.