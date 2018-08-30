Trio of crooks robs Portage jewelry store, makes off with diamonds

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Police are searching for suspects and seeking tips from the public after a jewelry-store robbery Thursday night.

The heist happened around 8:28 p.m., at Helzberg Diamonds, 6018 S. Westnedge Avenue. The store website says regular closing time is 9 p.m.

According to a Portage Public Safety news release, store employees reported that three people wearing dark sunglasses and masks ordered the employees onto the ground. One of the bandits may’ve been an African-American man.

Police say the crooks smashed a glass display case, and helped themselves to an “undetermined quantity” of diamonds. No weapon was seen or implied, say police. They reported no injuries.

A witness told investigators the suspects then darted out the door, and took off in a silver Toyota Sienna minivan, which had been parked behind the building. It was last seen heading south through the parking lot. Responding officers had not located the suspect vehicle at the time of this report.

The Portage DPS Crime Scene Unit was called in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at (269)-329-4567, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100, or via the Silent Observer website.