Two dead, three critically injured in Ottawa County Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of 112th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.

Investigators say it was just before 3 a.m. Thursday when a car with four people inside was headed northbound on 112th Avenue and collided with another vehicle that had the right of way and turned onto Riley Street. The northbound vehicle ended up going through flashing red lights and hit the other car, injuring the man inside.

One person was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by Aeromed and three other patients were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 and the other passed away later at the hospital.

The intersection of 112th Avenue and Riley Street is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.