UICA’s “Oddball: Masked” puts twist on traditional masquerade ball

Get a first look at all the amazing art the UICA has to offer at one of their most fun galas of the year, Oddball: Masked, on Saturday, September 8.

OddBall is Grand Rapids’ premier contemporary arts gala. The event is UICA’s centerpiece fundraiser and support our exhibitions, events, films, and educational programming year-round.

There will be a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and a first look at what’s new in the galleries and live entertainment. Headlining the gala this year is singer Molly Bouwsma Schultz, followed by Beyond the Giants, tarot reader Brittney von Erck, and an aerial performance by Rachel Finan.

This year's theme is masquerade, and guests are encouraged to dress in a mask, concealing makeup, costumes, formal wear, or anything else to match the theme.

Oddball: Masked will be held at the UICA from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets cost $178.28 for UICA members, and $197.28 for the public. Purchase them at uica.org.