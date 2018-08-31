18 charged with distributing crystal meth in Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 18 people have been charged in federal court after the FBI and DEA broke up a crystal methamphetamine ring that extended from Phoenix, Arizona to Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor.

One suspect, Scotty Deandre-Marcus Campbell of Benton Harbor, is still being sought by the FBI.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids says that law enforcement executed 12 search warrants in Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor and Phoenix to reach the suspects. They say they seized nearly 17 pounds of crystal meth and five firearms during the investigations.

Charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances are: